How much do you know about your children’s internet use?
U.S. Attorney Duane “DAK” Kees said a town hall meeting is scheduled for Monday night, Dec. 16, at the Harrison High School Auditorium to talk about some of those issues.
“Cell Phones & Sex Predators" is part of a series of town hall meetings the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District will be conducting throughout the state.
The purpose of which is to educate the public on the various types of dangers facing children in the cyberworld.
The meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. with a question-and-answer session to follow, a press release said.
Kees is the chief federal law enforcement officer for the district. He was appointed by President Trump in September 2017 and took office in January 2018.
