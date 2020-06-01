If you visit Maplewood Cemetery or Rosehill Cemetery, you’ll need to know they will both be closed parts of Tuesday and Wednesday.
Maplewood and Rosehill will be closed from 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, through 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, for the third round of spraying the trees for sooty black mold by 1st Class Lawn Care.
The treatment will control insects that are feasting on the trees and produce the "honeydew" which is causing the unsightly sooty black mold on the trees in both of the cemeteries.
The organic treatment utilizing herbicidal oils and soaps at timed intervals will kill generations of insects before they can viably reproduce. All trees need to be on a treatment program designed to interrupt the life cycles of those insects.
The city’s Perpetual Care Cemetery Committee voted to contract with Jim Creager of 1st Class Lawn Care for the treatment program.
Treatment calls for three applications, approximately three weeks apart.
“We ask for your cooperation in observing the signs or barriers in place for no admittance into these cemeteries during this time frame,” a press release said. “This should be the last time we need to spray for this season.”
