The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors recently met and talked largely about an Arkansas Department of Transportation meeting set for Tuesday evening in Harrison, but other topics came up as well.
Jim Holland represented the public policy committee and reported, “We had a good meeting with the governor before his presentation at the luncheon. We asked him how we could be supportive and got some good feedback. He also offered us a challenge on some other issues. We’ve got the highway commissioners in town [this] week. This will be a good opportunity for us to get to know the commission and it’s a great opportunity to talk to them about how important highways are to our region of the state.”
Chamber president Bob Largent reminded the group the meeting is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Performing Arts Center at Harrison High School.
“It is a town hall meeting from 5:30-6:15. They expect all but two of the seven commissioners will be here,” he said. “This is to be community input on everything highway funded. They will talk about the gas tax the governor is pushing as his number one legislative agenda on the November ballot. This will make the 0.5% tax a permanent tax. There is also an infrastructure issue. This is an opportunity for the community to be heard with the commissioners actually here. I strongly encourage a major turn out.”
Board chairman Melissa Collins said, “We are working on being ‘on the map’ and we are making a conscious effort for our community to be recognized. These types of meetings are within our #believeboonecounty initiatives and strategic plan. This is another step of completing these initiatives.”
“I called the commissioners last week, so I could have a good understanding of where we are going,” Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson said. “As you know we’ve been awarded $10 million. Construction has already started. We are in the process of rerouting utilities at Highway 43 and 65. We are going around the back of Ace Hardware with water and gas. We’re getting all the utilities ready for when they supposedly start in August. One thing I’ve been doing is writing and calling them constantly asking them to move August up. Knowing they aren’t going to move August up, but we don’t want another delay. We want this to happen this August.”
Jackson said he and Wade Phillips, city chief operations officer, have a good understanding of the project.
“There is another big project on Industrial Park Road,” Jackson said. “But the big thing that will happen from all of this, is the synchronization of all the lights. That is costing $2 million. That is going to be huge. But when all the projects get done, it’s going to be amazing how fast traffic is going to flow through Harrison. If you get an opportunity, ask them when our project will begin. Encourage them the sooner the better.”
Holland added, “This is an opportunity for us to know our commissioner and have him know who we are. Any relationships will help us. Think of that every time you are interacting with our representatives.”
Largent asked board members if any of them already knew our commissioner, Philip Taldo from Springdale. “You need to get to know him. He is our voice and one of the highway commissioners over our area. He needs to see our needs are part of his responsibility and we need to work on the Highway 412 state line to state line and 65 as Jerry has indicated. Meet him Tuesday night and encourage him to come back and talk with us about our area.”
Craig Campbell also addressed the board on a different matter.
“I really appreciate Equity Bank allowing one of the most talented, well liked and loved people in this town, Dave Morton, to spend so much time on the success of the WIN [Workforce Initiative Network] project,” Campell said. “Dave tricked me into accepting the award last week at the Chamber luncheon. But he should have been recognized, too. So, everyone needs to know it was Dave Morton who made the project a success. I question the wisdom of Dave’s boss, Bruce Wiley, because the WIN project probably cost the bank several loans since Dave’s focus was on WIN.”
“Compliments to last year’s board and leadership for transitioning away from events to a different model,” board treasurer Scott Miller said. “It makes me feel better about the budget because it's not subject to a rainy day. It’s got more participation from community partners. That’s all a good thing. I know Bob is continuing to refine the budget process working with Stone Financial and the new software we have making sure it’s reliable in reporting to us on a month to month basis, so we know where we stand. Those are my goals,” Miller said.
Michelle Rost said the marketing and communications committee wants to work on some branding guidelines before they work on the other things on the agenda. “We hope to have those guidelines ready for the board to discuss and approve at the February meeting,” Rost said.
