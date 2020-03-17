A community message board is being set up by the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce for Harrison and Boone County businesses and community leaders to keep the public informed during the COVID-19 sequester.
“We are set to ‘go live’ on our website that will provide a central repository for all notices, press releases and information regarding the impact local businesses and organizations are facing from the COVID-19 pandemic,” chamber CEO Bob Largent said. “We know and expect your business and organization to use their regular communication platforms to provide these individual announcements and our effort will simply provide a combined resource for the community.”
Largent added, “Please email cocinfo@harrison-chamber.com to provide the chamber with any information you would like shared with the public. We anticipate this being an on-going community resource in the days and weeks ahead.”
Visit www.harrison-chamber.com/covid-19.html to access the community message board.
