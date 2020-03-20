Supporting Local Businesses Now and in the Future
#boonecountystrong
Bob Largent, president, CEO of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, announced today that the Chamber is launching an online Support Local Restaurant Gift Card program.
“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know many small businesses will be hurting. Adding to that is Governor Hutchinson’s March 19 decaration that all eat-in dining rooms are closed until further notice. This action makes it really tough for local owners and managers to make ends meet with only curbside and takeout food services available. We intend to help!”
The public is encouraged to go online to www.harrison-chamber.com and click to ‘Support Local Restaurants.’ Select the participating restaurant, indicate the number of $25 gift certificates you want to buy, enter your credit card information, and – wala’ – you’ve bought a gift certificate to your favorite eatery, good for one year from the date of purchase! You’ll receive an auto-generated receipt and we’ll notify the restaurant with your information and they’ll make arrangements to get the gift certificate to you.
Here’s the support to our local businesses: the Chamber will write the restaurant a check each Friday for the total of all gift cards bought for them that week! No cost to the business and faster revenue!
We hope that you’ll take advantage of this program and support your favorite eatery!
And if the Chamber has missed your dining establishment, let us know and we’ll quickly add you to the list of participating restaurants at www.harrison-chamber.com. Questions, please call the Chamber at (870) 741-2659. #boonecountystrong
