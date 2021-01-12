“An Experience,” is how the January 2021 annual report to the community has been described by staff members.
COVID has forced the Chamber leaders to think “outside of the box” and do the annual luncheon a different way. They are encouraging members of the community to sign up to host a watch party — for businesses and staff members, family and friends.
The event will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. The one-hour event will be seen from the Chamber’s YouTube channel and sponsored by Equity Bank. Cameo appearances by infamous people from around the state and nation as well as awards and comments will all be filmed in advance. SRM Productions is handling the production aspect of the event.
There are various levels of “host experiences” to sign up for depending upon the number of guests attending that particular watch party. The Arkansas Democrat Gazette is including an iPad subscription in some of the boxes that a host can give away or keep after the event.
These boxes will be stocked with an array of beverage options as well as meat and cheese trays, plates and cookies.
Wilson Marseilles said there will also be lots of “swag” provided by various sponsors in each box. "It's allowed us to get creative about the way we tell the Chamber's story over the last year and looking forward." The Chamber report will be given in short segments from board members and Chamber ambassadors. Awards will be presented in the traditional categories with a new one added for this year. All of the presentations will be filmed in advance of the special evening.
Three watch party experiences come in three levels: Executive Experience for 12 people, $1,000; Champion Experience for six people, $500; or the Investor Experience for four people, $250.
Sign up to host a watch party by calling the Chamber at (870) 741-2659. Deadline for registering for a host experience is 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15.
