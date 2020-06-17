There will be some changes to Harrison School structure with the coming year and they include the actual location of students for on-campus instruction.
The Harrison School Board met Tuesday night and gave initial approval for Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt to start making those changes Wednesday. Pratt told the board that the current health emergency has made planning difficult. School could be in regular session at the beginning of the year, but an outbreak of the coronavirus could change everything.
He said the immediate goal is to make sure as many students as possible will be able to have on-site instruction, especially those younger students in their formative years of basic math and literacy learning.
Pratt said administration has been talking to staff and other guidance groups about what should happen with the new school year. He said he also talked to business leaders about what they hope to see happen this fall.
“We wanted to make sure we had talked to everyone before we set down a framework of a plan,” Pratt said.
One primary objective of the plan is to make sure students are safe and healthy at school. But the district also has to be “nimble and flexible” in order to react to emergencies.
The best way for children to learn is with classroom education, Pratt said. That can require maximizing every space the school has in order to meet potential Health Department guidelines on the number of students allowed in classrooms. That might mean using some spaces not normally usually used for classes — a cafeteria, a stage, a library, etc.
Finally, Pratt said, the district wants to concentrate on using Harrison staff for classes, whether on-site or remotely, to teach students in the Harrison district.
There are 239 students in the second-grade class. If a maximum of 15 students are allowed in a 900-square-foot room, that would require 16 classrooms. If the maximum drops to nine, it would require 26.5 classrooms, and there are only a total of 26 classrooms at Skyline Heights Elementary.
Staff believe Pre-K through 2nd grade students should be on-site every day possible. In order to make available spaces ready to move students and teachers into the most acceptable configuration, the move should start now, Pratt said.
Harrison Preschool would remain unchanged because it is considered an essential business under childcare directives and would remain open for children ages 3 and 4.
The plan would convert Eagle Heights Elementary into Harrison Kindergarten. Pratt said space had been measured and would handle all kindergarten students at that location even with most stringent guidelines.
Skyline Heights Elementary and Forest Heights Elementary would house grades 1-4. However, if there is an outbreak of the virus or if the state labels Boone County a hotspot, grade 4 would be transitioned into the Middle School.
Under normal circumstances, the Middle School would remain grades 5-8 while incorporating CDC guidelines for student spacing. But if more restrictions are imposed for safety, grades 4-6 would be housed at the Middle School in order to keep children of the same age group together.
Without an outbreak and more restrictions, the High School would remain grades 9-12. With greater restrictions, grades 7-9 would be moved to the High School. Student in grades 10-12 would then be transitioned to online instruction, although Pratt said administration was still exploring options as of Tuesday night.
Pratt said he has asked High School staff to examine block scheduling as was done when on-site instruction was suspended in March. Still, he said he thought that move might be too much for the coming school year with everything else the district is asking of staff this year.
“I just think it’s too fast to move to block system this year,” Pratt said. “Let’s get our feet underneath us with this on-site/off-site learning model first, then maybe we’ll look at block scheduling next year in the 21-22 school year.”
The district hopes the coming school year will be normal without any hitches from COVID-19, but Pratt said they believe the proposed plan would allow the district to “pivot” quickly if the health emergency changes. He then asked board members for any questions.
Board member Mark Martin said the plan did a lot for younger students, but threw grades 10-12 “to the wolves.”
Pratt agreed that was a valid concern. He said the district is still looking at spaces that could be used, such as the Cash Center or even temporary buildings for those students to be on campus once a week or more.
But he also said feedback from parents of younger students showed they wouldn’t be able to go to work when on-site classes were interrupted. The district is trying to find that delicate balance between educating children efficiently while still being a partner to the community at large.
Board member Marisa Keylon asked if it might be possible to utilize space in the old junior high.
Pratt said he was in the process of soon bringing an offer to the board from a potential buyer for that complex of buildings, so moving back in there would be impractical.
Board member Jon Burnside asked when the plan would roll out.
“It’ll begin tomorrow,” Pratt said Tuesday night.
Burnside moved to show support for the plan, as well as staff and all parties who will be affected by the plan as they prepare for a stressful future. Board member Wordna Deere seconded the motion.
The board unanimously approve the motion.
Susan Gilley, administration executive director, said she wanted to make sure board members understood that the transition to Eagle Heights as a central kindergarten, along with grades 1-4 at Skyline and Forest, will be in place for the 2020-21 school year.
Board members said they understood.
