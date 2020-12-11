A synchronized Christmas Lights display is located in the Northern Acres subdivision (off of Wolf Springs Road) at the home of Dr. Brent and Hannah Rosson. They did all the work themselves. The display can be seen about 3 tenths of a mile down Pettit Lane and then looking to the right. Tune in to 89.3 on your radio and listen to the Christmas songs playing while watching the synchronized brightly colored Christmas Lights Display. The display is set to go live from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm nightly.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.