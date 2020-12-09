Carr Court Christmas Lights-
Many, many Christmas lights and Christmas decorations adorn the Steve and Beckie Benton house at 78 Carr Court on Hwy. 7 South. You can turn to 88.1 FM to listen to the movie playing on the garage door. This house and Carr Court is located 3 1/2 miles on Highway 7 south from the intersection of Central and Pine in Harrison. Many of the houses at Carr Court have Christmas lights and Christmas scenes shinning brightly. Go to the Lights On Carr Facebook Page for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.