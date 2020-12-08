Thank you Ramsey Motors!

Brightly lit Christmas lights and Christmas decorations adorn the Carl and Beverly Bear house located at 2629 Baughman Cutoff Road, located between Cottonwood Road and Hwy. 7 North off of Bunker Road. They put up the Christmas lights up each year. Beverly Bear said this is “Mr. Carl’s gift to our community to shine the light of Christ, to celebrate Jesus’s birthday. They are our gift, but normally I am his helper.” Mr. Bear has been cancer free for nine years but the lung cancer has recently come back. He could not do much work this year on the lights but Beverly Bear along with a small group of family and friends helped set them up. “He is loving them and wants everyone to drive by and share the gift with us”.

