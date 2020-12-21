Christmas Lights-
Christmas decorations and lights shine brightly at all sides of the Denis and Carrie (Phillips) Pellerin house located at the corner of N. Spruce Street and Smith Drive (formerly known as the Ramada Inn Hill) in Harrison.
I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.
