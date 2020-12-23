Bright Christmas lights and Christmas decorations adorn the JD Lockhart and family home at 4059 Tommy Street in the Southern Hills on Highway 7 South.
featured
Christmas Lights
Most Popular
Articles
- Melinda Jo Cook
- Largent: New businesses coming to town
- A new meter is coming to your home
- Vicki Lynn (Lee) Wise
- Carolyn Darlene Holt
- Dean Powell
- Verlin L. Brisco Jr.
- George Wright 'GW' Campbell
- Edward Lowell Powers
- Read the December 17, 2020 digital edition of The Harrison Daily Times - Local News For Harrison, Arkansas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.