Boone County officials said Monday that the Circuit Clerk’s Office will be available by appointment only until further notice.
Circuit Clerk Judy Kay Harris said much of the staff is under quarantine, but the office isn’t closed.
Harris explained that she and deputy clerks were working from home as of Monday, but the office would be staffed by only one deputy out of an overabundance of caution Tuesday and Wednesday. The courthouse will be closed for the holiday Thursday and Friday of this week.
Harris said she caught COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and was out of commission for three weeks.
She said her symptoms varied from other people who were sick. She said she was ill, but she never ran a fever or had the exasperating cough many other people have reported.
“I’m doing well now,” Harris said Monday morning.
Harris went on to say that anyone who needs assistance from the office, which covers felony criminal filings, divorce records, land records, etc., can call (870) 741-5560, then choose “0” when prompted by the phone menu.
Much of what has been filed in the office can be done electronically by lawyers using the automated system.
However, anyone filing a case “pro se” (by themselves without a lawyer) or people who need access to land records can call the number above for assistance. She said someone would go to the office to help them.
Still, she said she will warn them that they are doing so at their own risk.
Harris hopes the office would be back on a more normal schedule by next Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.