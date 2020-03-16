If you have court dates upcoming during this time when closures for the coronavirus are running rampant, judges want you to know about changes upcoming.
Circuit Judge Gordon Webb, Division 4 of the 14th Judicial Circuit, out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the public, our litigants and court officials, due to COVID-19, (coronavirus), has determined that his court schedule should be postponed.
The postponement of all hearings and jury trials will begin on Tuesday, March 17. Scheduled cases for Judge Webb of incarcerated defendants in the Baxter, Boone, Marion and Newton County jails will be handled by video conference. All other cases set for hearings in the near future will be rescheduled. Visit http://caseinfo.arcourts.gov and click on “display case information and activities,” Enter your case ID (your case number) and choose submit. Scroll to "Case Events" for rescheduled hearing dates. Judge Webb will be evaluating this situation on an ongoing basis during this global pandemic.
Circuit Judge Andrew Bailey, 14th Judicial Circuit, Division 1, is postponing all hearings, except for petitions for orders of protection, in all counties (Baxter, Boone, Marion and Newton) through March 31. Individuals with a COVID-19 diagnosis or flu-like symptoms should contact the court before appearing.
No hearings will be held at all if the courthouse is closed. Litigants should contact the circuit clerk’s office in their county to determine the status of courthouse closures.
Attorneys and self-represented litigants should contact Judge Bailey’s trial court administrator for available dates to reschedule a case for hearing.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Fred Kirkpatrick also announced postponements of all arraignments and trials (traffic, criminal, civil, and small claims), until after April 10. Reschedule dates are as follows:
Harrison Department (Boone County) trials for county and city
Original Date New Continued Date
March 18 May 6at 9 a.m.
March 25 April 22 at a.m.
April 1 May 20 at 9 a.m.
April 8 May 13 at 9 a.m.
Harrison Department (Boone County) arraignments (first appearance)
Original Date New Continued Date
March 26 April 16 at 8:30 a.m.
April 2 April 23 at 8:30 a.m.
April 9 May 7 at 8:30 a.m.
Jasper Department (Newton County) arraignments (first appearance)
Original Date New Continued Date
April 6 May 4 at 9 a.m.
Marshall Department (Searcy County) arraignments (first appearance)
Original Date New Continued Date
March 24 April 28 at 9 a.m.
All Small Claims and Civil trials in each department currently set for the period between March 17 and April 10 will be rescheduled individually to another trial date by the Clerk of Court.
Court personnel will continue to work each day during this difficult time to assist the public. The court will continue to conduct criminal first appearances and Rule 8.1 hearings as required by law.
Their website — fourthjudicialdistrictcourt.org — will continue to be updated as necessary. The website contains the telephone number, mailing and email address of each department as well as other relevant information including the procedure for paying citations in each department. Citations may continue to be paid online at www.myfinepayment.com in all departments.
“The Court appreciates your patience through this process and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause,” a press release said. “Please understand that your safety and the safety of our court personnel are of utmost importance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.