Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson on Sunday announced the following temporary policies for city employees and city offices:
As the situation around the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, the city of Harrison wants to ensure the health and well-being of our employees and others is of the highest priority. Out of an abundance of caution, the city of Harrison announces the following requirements and recommendations for all city employees.
Requirements:
• Travel for city business purposes outside of Boone County shall be postponed until further notice. This travel restriction does not include providing emergency services or for obtaining education about the Coronavirus should it be absolutely necessary. Any other travel that is deemed necessary must obtain the approval of the Mayor.
• Employees must stay home if they are feeling ill. If your temperature is over 100.5° F, please stay home until the fever subsides. If you are already at work, you will be sent home until the fever subsides.
• If you have been in close proximity to someone that has known to be infected with the coronavirus, you must stay home and quarantine for at least 14 days.
• City offices will be closed to non-employees until April 1 unless by appointment only. All appointments must be approved by the department head and/or mayor.
• Other issues that your department deems necessary.
Again, the city of Harrison will implement these policies through April 1. We will continue to evaluate the ongoing situation in the coming days and weeks.
Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy said the department will be open 24-7 as always, but the front door will be locked. Citizens are urged to call the department’s regular line at 741-5463 or 911 for emergency assistance.
The child custody exchange log will be in the foyer at the HPD for people to sign. Anyone entering the building will be required to use disinfectant wipes first.
