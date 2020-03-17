Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson said City Hall has been shut down to all non-employees unless someone makes an appointment to see an employee.
He said there will be a single entrance for employees and a registered nurse will screen them as they enter. They will be asked a series of health questions and their temperature will be taken. Any employee whose temperature is above 100.5 degrees will be required to go home and not return until fever free for 24 hours.
Jackson said the policy was implemented Monday morning and two police officers were found to have a high temperature and were sent home.
“There’s been zero resistance,” Jackson said. “Everybody’s 100% behind it at city level.”
Jackson said the majority of people who went to City Hall on a regular basis were going to pay water bills. The drive-through window will be open for water customers to use.
The mayor went on to say the city has established a website at https://www.cityofharrison.com/coronavirus that gives people more information about the city’s temporary policy and more about the virus.
Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy said his department will be open 24-7 as always, but the front door will be locked. Citizens are urged to call the department’s regular line at 741-5463 or 911 for emergency assistance.
The child custody exchange log will be in the foyer at the HPD for people to sign. Anyone entering the building will be required to use disinfectant wipes first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.