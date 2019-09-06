Dr. Randy Esters, president, North Arkansas College, and Bob Largent, president/CEO, Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, announced Thursday, Aug. 15, that the two organizations will collaborate with the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas to host their September 10 'Door-To-Door' meeting in Harrison.
Door-To-Door meetings are held statewide to address key issues impacting business in Arkansas, including the competitiveness of Arkansas' business climate and the State Chamber-AIA's legislative progress during the 2019 General Session, and pending issues. During the event, the State Chamber/AIA will also present the 2019 Business Matters Leadership Award, recognizing State Legislators who supported positive business initiatives during the 92nd General Assembly.
"We're thrilled for North Arkansas College to be the venue chosen by the State Chamber for this important meeting and dialogue," said Dr. Esters. "It recognizes the College's efforts in promoting and developing workforce programs in support of local industry and manufacturing."
Largent added, "We appreciate the State Chamber/AIA for selecting North Arkansas College for their meeting. The collaborative effort of the Harrison-Boone County economic development entities, including NAC, makes this possible, and demonstrates, yet again, the value the State places on the community's support of business, industry and manufacturing."
The meeting will be held in the John Paul Hammerschmidt Conference Center at 11:30 a.m. at the JPH Building, South Campus of North Arkansas College, 1515 Pioneer Drive, Harrison. The lunch and program are at no cost, but reservations are required.
