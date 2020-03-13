North Arkansas College president Dr. Randy Esters told the Board of Trustees on Thursday that he would work through his president’s report quickly to get to “the elephant in the room” — the plan to address a potential coronavirus outbreak.
With yet more coronavirus presumptive positive tests announced Thursday, most organizations are putting such plans in place.
Esters told the board that custodial staff had been using “green” cleaners, but they are moving back to using bleach as a disinfectant. Disinfectant wipes are available for students and staff to use on hard surfaces like doorknobs, keyboard and computers.
College officials are in constant contact with health officials for the latest updates.
“We have to stay on top of this thing because if something happens and something becomes official, then we need to act as quickly as possible,” Esters said. “We don’t need to get behind the 8 ball on it.”
Esters said they need to be prepared to cancel face-to-face classes at a moment’s notice.
“The way we cancel classes is going to completely depend on the situation,” he said.
He said any instructors who can convert their classes to online or to give advanced assignments began the preparation process Wednesday.
Technical program instructors have been asked to be prepared for a different process. If a class is half a day in face-to-face classroom work and the remainder in lab, they are asked to put all their classroom work online if those physical classes are canceled, then do uninterrupted lab work when they return to campus.
But he said the college might have to delay the end of the semester in some programs if classes are out for an extended period of time.
“I don’t foresee that,” he said. “I think if something comes around, we may shut down a couple of days, shut down until after spring break, depending on the situation. We’ll do what our health partners tell us, advise us to do. I’m not that kind of doctor.”
The goal, he said, is to avoid shortchanging students on their education.
Esters reminded the board that Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a restriction on state-sponsored out-of-state travel except for educational purposes. So, Northark was exempt from that restriction, but the college instituted a temporary plan that all out-of-state travel be approved through his office.
Those instructors who have had planned travel had all decided to cancel those events in order to avoid making it a formal policy.
“It’s common sense,” Esters said. “Common sense is kind of common here and we do appreciate that.”
The college has instituted a temporary attendance policy that basically requires a student or staff member who is running a fever must be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to any campus. That excludes individuals who might have a medical condition or undergoing chemotherapy that would cause a low-grade fever.
Esters said school officials won’t be standing at entrances with thermometers, but the policy will be enforceable.
