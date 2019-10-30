Even with predictions of cold weather, the Scare on the Square is scheduled for 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday for Halloween in downtown Harrison.
First Assembly Church Pastor Dennis Selvidge said they will have bouncy houses and a carnival atmosphere with varied activities, including an inflatable slide, a hayride, a cake walk and bean bag toss, hot chocolate and apple cider as long as it lasts.
A press release said there will be candy available for children from merchants on the square from 4 to 6 p.m.
The release also said that in case of rain you can call the Convention and Visitors Bureau at (870) 741-1789.
For any additional information regarding the even, call Selvidge at (870) 741-5538 or (870) 715-7501. He said the event will go on as planned.
“Dress warm,” Selvidge said. “We’ll be there.”
