LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission heard the first reading of new regulations concerning predator hunting and removal on private land at its June 21 meeting.
If passed, these proposals will relax many limitations on coyotes, raccoons, opossums and striped skunks. The proposals were the result of Commissioners requesting that biologists look at ways to allow private landowners more ability to remove these species which are documented to be predators of turkeys, quail and other ground-nesting birds and their nests.
According to the proposals, coyote, raccoon, opossum and striped skunk hunting will be open year-round on private land. There will be no daily or possession limits to any of these species, and wanton waste regulations will no longer apply to raccoon and opossum. The proposals also include the creation of a free Predator Control Permit which would enable landowners or leaseholders to trap or shoot certain species day or night.
Commissioner Ken Reeves of Harrison said he hopes that if these proposals are passed they will enable landowners to better control the predators of turkeys, quail and other ground-nesting birds on their property if they wished to do so.
The Commission is expected to vote on these proposed regulations changes on a special conference call July 25.
Visit https://drive.google.com/a/agfc.ar.gov/file/d/1KvAagZmr0CZRKS1_QtJTJtlf0wsvC2CF/view?usp=sharing to review the proposals and their justifications. That page also contains a link to view the AGFC Digital Code and make comments on each regulation change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.