Sherry Bishop is inviting anyone who wants to celebrate Harrison as a welcoming, inclusive community in a beautiful part of the Ozark Mountains to join her and others for the “We Stand with Harrison against Racism Rally” this Friday.
Bishop said the event is supported by the Boone County Democratic Party, the Boone County Republican Party and the Harrison Task Force on Race Relations.
She said that because the rally is non-partisan, people are encouraged to bring and hold signs, but not ones with a political message. She suggested signs like “Love Not Hate Makes Harrison Great” or “Love and Kindness Wins” or “We Fight Racism with Unity.”
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, participants are reminded to bring a face covering and chairs if they want to sit rather than stand. Social distancing is also a must.
If you like, you can record a 30-second cell phone video of a message that may be used on social media stating why this event is important to you or why you are participating, Bishop said. These videos will be compiled into a single video of the event. It will be sent to media outlets, so your submission will indicate that you understand and give permission for publication.
You can also submit a video to sbishop@mail.northark.edu if you cannot attend.
The rally will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday on the Boone County Courtpark.
