There will be a Community Vaccine Clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, at the John Paul Hammerschmidt Center on the South Campus of North Arkansas College in Harrison.
The clinic is by appointment only and appointments can be made by calling the Boone County Health unit at (870) 414-2021 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The clinic offers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Those eligible for the vaccine include Arkansans who are:
• aged 70 and older, or
• a teacher or other education worker, including K-12, child care, higher education.
You are required to bring a photo ID with your date of birth to show that you are age 70 or older and eligible for a vaccine. Proof of employment is required for all those under age 70.
To make sure that each patient gets the required doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine which is necessary for maximum protection, a second appointment will be scheduled for each patient when they receive their first dose.
Additional COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to additional groups as vaccine supplies increase.
