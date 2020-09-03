Harrison Parks and Recreation Department workers tear down the concession stand at the Softball Field on Industrial Park Road near Harrison Fire Station 2. The building held the press box, scorer’s booth, concession stand, ticket sales, and restrooms at the men’s and women’s adult softball field. The area will house the new Harrison Public Safety facility that will house the Harrison Police and Fire and City Hall. A ground breaking event is scheduled soon.
Concession Stand Torn Down
