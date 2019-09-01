U.S. Rep. Steve Womack (R-Rogers) will be in Harrison next Tuesday for a couple of events that will give his constituents a chance to meet and speak to the congressman.
Womack has been hosting town hall meetings across his district during the month of August while Congress is in recess.
He will host from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Harrison High School Performing Arts Center on Goblin Drive.
That same day, Womack will host a ribbon cutting at his new office in Harrison.
The former field office was located on the ground floor of the North Arkansas College Center Campus.
Mold was discovered in the five-story tower and college officials decided it would be too expensive to remediate it. The original plan was to demolish it, so Womack’s staff was informed his office would have to move.
The move was made in late June to the new location at 400 North Main Street next door to Stone Financial.
A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 3-4 p.m. Tuesday at the new office.
“Please stop by to welcome Congressman Womack at his new office location,” a press release said.
