The Harrison City Council meets at 6 p.m. Thursday and aldermen will be asked to approve a contract for construction of a new center housing fire and police headquarters.
The building, which would also hold some other city operations would cost an estimated $5-7 million, Chief Operating Officer Wade Phillips told the council committees earlier this month.
The city recently entered into a contract with the architecture firm Wittenberg Delony and Davidson of Little Rock. The firm would be paid 6.5% of construction costs. That could be between $325,000 and $459,000.
Approval of the contract is on Thursday night’s agenda
Phillips also told committees that the city is eligible to make an application for a non-matching grant up to $50,000 to help make improvements to the Minnie Harris and Lake Harrison parks improvement project.
A resolution to apply for the grant is also on the agenda.
An ordinance amending the city’s ordinance to allow doing business with city employees is on the agenda for a first reading.
The city is allowed to do business with city employees if that business falls outside the employees’ municipal duties.
City clerk Jeff Pratt, also co-owner of Jerry Jackson Realty, would represent the city in the purchase of land on which a proposed recreational complex would be built.
Pratt’s name would be added to the list that currently has about 25 other city employees on it.
Other items on the agenda include approval of an AmeriCorps/Vista volunteer through the North Arkansas Partnership for Health Education to work part-time at City Hall and an ordinance to alter purchasing requirements on items and projects that cost more than $20,000.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
