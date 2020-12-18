Cops and Kids Program
Harrison Police officers shopped for school children Thursday morning at the Walmart store for the “Cops and Kids” Christmas shopping program. The police officers did the shopping from lists prepared by the family members of the school age children selected for the program. Due to the pandemic no children were with the officers for the shopping event. The police officers were to deliver the presents to the child's homes. Participating included (from the left) Roger Grisham (SRO), Jim Sailor (Detective Corporal), Lauren Stroud (SRO), Mike Toland (Lt. SRO), Jacob Mills (SRO), and Ryan Godfrey (SRO).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.