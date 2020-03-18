Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday afternoon that there are 33 positive coronavirus cases diagnosed in Arkansas. That was up from 22 the previous day and cases now include ones in Bradley, Faulkner and Washington counties.
He also said there have been 236 negative tests.
