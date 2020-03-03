EDITOR’S NOTE: This is fourth in a series of stories dedicated to recipients of the Jack Williams Award for First Responders, which will be presented at a ceremony Monday night, March 9.
The American Legion Allen-McKinney Post 44 of Harrison will host the 3rd Annual Jack Williams Award for First Responders to recognize and honor local first responders who have exceeded the duty requirements expected of his or her position and have demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement.
For the purposes of the award, “First Responders” include any living, active, full-time, paid law enforcement officer, dispatcher, certified firefighter or EMT/paramedic who is also a member of the Harrison Police Department, the Harrison Fire Department, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas State Police Troop I, the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Emergency Medical Services or be a Boone County volunteer firefighter.
Arkansas State Police nominated Corporal Jason Baethke for the award.
According to the letter of nomination, Baethke is assigned to the Highway Patrol in Newton County, but he also serves as a sniper on the SWAT team, a recruit school drill instructor and as a firearms instructor. Baethke is honorably discharged after serving four years active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps and two years in the Marine reserves. He is a currently serving his fifth year as a member of the U.S. Army National Guard.
The letter said that on Aug. 27, 2019, SWAT team was deployed after being requested by the West Helena Police to assist with a barricaded subject.
The incident began when a male suspect, Raymond Williams, shot two females with a rifle in the front yard of a residence in West Helena. Both females were struck multiple times and fell in the front yard before Williams retreated into the residence. West Helena Police arrived on the scene and attempted to render medical aid to the victims, but Williams pointed a rifle out of a window towards the officers, forcing them to take cover.
Arrest and search warrants were obtained and the Arkansas State Police took over tactical control of the scene. Corporal Baethke took up a position to oversee other members of the SWAT team. A drone was deployed to look for signs of life from the two female victims, but both appeared to be deceased. The drone was also used to gain overall intelligence of the scene. After four hours of failed attempts to contact Williams, SWAT members deployed non-lethal chemical agents into the structure while utilizing a PA ordering him to exit the house, unarmed. About two hours later, Williams walked to the front door while armed with a rifle and pointed the rifle at members of the SWAT team who were using an ASP tactical vehicle for cover. Troopers gave commands to drop the rifle, however Williams failed to comply. Baethke recognized the danger to other ASP SWAT team members and fired on Williams from approximately 50 yards away. Williams was struck and fell back into the residence. Despite being mortally wounded, he began firing several rounds at other SWAT members, striking their vehicle multiple times. SWAT members were able to return fire striking Williams again and forcing him to drop the weapon. The ASP team medic moved in to render aid; however, due to the severity of his wounds, Williams died at the scene.
“Due to the actions of Corporal Jason Baethke, no other civilian casualties were suffered and his decisiveness likely saved the lives of numerous officers,” the letter said. “Corporal Baethke is a top notch trooper and a vital asset to the citizens and police who live and work in this area.”
The ceremony will be held in the Durand Center at Crockett Tower on Monday, March 9. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6:30
Tickets are $15 and are available at Hudson's Supermarket, Clay Maxey Ford and Tempo Fire and Security.
You can also visit https://bcwma01.wixsite.com/mysite to buy tickets online. Tickets will also be available at the door that night.
