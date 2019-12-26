ROGERS — If you’re looking for something to do after Christmas, you might consider a road trip to witness falling water.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District has scheduled spillway releases from Beaver Dam near Rogers to begin on Dec. 26.
The routine flood storage releases will be up to 15,000 cubic feet per second and last roughly seven days. The releases are expected to bring the lake's elevation down about one foot per day. The Corps' goal is to bring the lake level down to the seasonal conservation pool elevation of 1120.43 feet.
Releases this size are considered to be non-damaging. The Corps is advising lake property owners to prepare for a rapid drop in the water surface elevation. White River residents and visitors downstream of the dam should also be prepared for swift currents once the releases begin.
The releases are weather dependent. Large amounts of rainfall runoff could temporarily halt the releases until downstream channel capacity becomes available again.
