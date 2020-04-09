Harrison City Council committees will meet Thursday night, but it will be another “virtual” meeting via internet. City Hall will remain closed to the public, but council members face a lengthy agenda.
The council met in regular session two weeks ago, again via internet, but it was a relatively short meeting because some items were excluded from the agenda and set for discussion in committees.
Some items on the agenda for Thursday night include:
• Public hearing for Arvest/City Hall alley abandonment.
• Alley right of way dedication.
• Request to remove barricades at Grandview Avenue and Crestview Avenue.
• Drug disposal proposal from Stat-Medicament Disposal Corp.
• Resolution for condemnation of property at 509 S. Hickory.
• A $50,000 line item for the Police Department.
• Water Lines at Union Road, Davis Drive and Troy Street, as well as at West Prospect Avenue and Olive Street.
• Funding for 30% completion of a study of returning Crooked Creek to a free flowing stream.
• A second new pump for the main lift station for wastewater treatment.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Thursday It will be hosted online as part of a Facebook Live Event. The link will be on the City of Harrison Facebook page. The general public is invited to attend online only. Mayor Jerry Jackson will host an opportunity for the public to ask questions, or make comments online at the end of the meeting, through Facebook Live.
The last full council meeting was given to city department heads to report to the council how their offices are functioning during the current emergency.
Police Chief Chris Graddy said in his 37 years in law enforcement he has never experienced a shutdown like this one due to the pandemic. Even so, he said the police department patrol division is running full shifts. He said there is a registered nurse on duty to screen personnel and even prisoners before they are allowed to enter the station. He said the volume of calls to the department are about less than half of normal.
Fire Chief Marc Lowery said his people are also being checked at the start of each shift. The department is answering all calls as usual. Inspections have been cut back.
Wade Phillips, chief of city operations, said some of his staff are working from home. Other personnel are working on site, but they are separated as much as possible, or they are working on an on-call basis. He said workers will have more to do as the mowing season continues. Most construction projects have been put on hold, he added.
Luke Feighert, chief financial officer, said the water billing department is taking payments only at the drive through window at City Hall. Everyone is cross trained so all work can be done should any one of the office employees is unable to come in.
He noted that sales tax receipts were down in February. However, when comparing year to date totals of this year to 2019 the city sales tax is up $45,767.81. As for the 2020 budget the city is up $18,598.18. He said the effects of the pandemic will be monitored. March collections may show an increase due to the public's preparedness shopping that saw store shelves depleted of merchandise prior to the schools’ shutdown and stay at home advisories. Negative effects should become apparent in about four months, he estimated.
Reserves show that should something happen and the city not collect any money, the general fund could operate 6.72 months and water and sewer fund could operate 4.45 months.
Committee reports were also given by committee chairmen. The only report was from Chris Head of the Public Works and Transportation Committee. He said the public works department would like to amend its policies to allow some staff members to take city vehicles home with them. It is similar to the policy used by the police department. The request was approved by all.
