My curious, adventuresome nature can be dangerous to my health. I was once up close and personal to the big lions and tigers an animal tamer and magician used for his Branson show. They looked so sweet and harmless, I really had the thought I wanted to pet them. The professional quickly warned us not to think about touching them because they would bite our hand off if we got it close. Well, since playing the piano and typing would be difficult without a hand, I held off on loving the big “kitties.”
I love to read Jon Gordon’s newsletter and books. He recently posted about “courage.” In my “kitty” example, it wasn’t that I lacked courage to pet the tigers and lions because I would have loved to. But good sense and the desire to keep all my body parts intact kept me from getting harmed.
Gordon says, “The word encourage means ‘To put courage into.’ With so many suffocating in pessimism today we need encouragement, optimism and faith to provide us with oxygen for our souls.”
Gordon asked the late founder of Chick-fil-A, “How do you know if someone needs encouragement?” Truett Cathy replied, “If they are breathing.”
The suggestion was made by Gordon to attack the day with enthusiasm. “Feed the positive and weed the negative. Your mind is like a garden. You need to weed the negative and feed the positive each day to create a fertile environment that produces amazing fruit. The more you feed yourself with the positive the more you can feed others. If you don't have it, you can't share it. Weed, Feed, Share!”
Gordon also suggests we be thankful. “You can't be stressed and thankful at the same time. When you are feeling blessed you can't be stressed. Think about what you are thankful for right now. Write it down. Think about it throughout the day.”
We are our own worst enemies, most of the time. We say negative things to ourselves and believe it. We use words and phrases like stupid, worthless, dumb as a box of rocks. But if you think about the fact Jesus died for us so we could have a relationship with him, that makes us pretty special and extremely valuable.
I heard the president of Baptist Bible College, Mark Milioni say, “We aren’t valuable because of who we are, but because of whose we are. God loves us.”
“Talk to yourself instead of listen to yourself. Don't listen to the fear and negative thoughts that fill your mind with doubt and discouragement,” Gordon says. “They are lies that try to hold you back and keep you from living your destiny and purpose. Instead speak truth to the lies. The truth is you are here for a reason. You are here to do great things and you have greatness inside of you. The truth is you will prevail through this time.”
As bad as things are for the whole world right now, we still need to be that contagious encouragement for those around us.
Someone told Zig Ziglar that motivation doesn't last, to which he replied, "Neither does bathing. It's why you have to do it each day.”
Gordon continues, “Encouragement works the same way. We are facing a difficult time. There's a lot of pain and suffering. The struggle is real but so is your power to overcome.”
A great verse to think about is Psalms 27:14, “Wait on the Lord; Be of good courage, And He shall strengthen your heart; Wait, I say, on the Lord!”
That’s a promise we can depend upon. But it does take waiting, even though that is not our favorite thing to do.
Gordon wraps up his weekly newsletter with the encouragement, “Remember to encourage and put courage into yourself and others each day. Don't worry about the future. Just encourage yourself daily and give your soul the oxygen it needs to be fully alive and thrive.”
By the way, while we are enjoying Heaven, I hope you’ll strole by my house. I plan to have a huge lion on the front porch that will let me love on him every day. And he’ll make that tremendous roar that will echo through the neighborhood just for fun and games. Come on by!
