Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Fred Kirkpatrick has announced that more court dates have been rescheduled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
To comply with the order of the Arkansas Supreme Court delivered April 3, suspending in-person proceedings in Arkansas’ courts to Friday, May 1, the Fourth Judicial District Court postpones the following arraignments and trials (traffic, criminal, civil and small claims until after May 1. Reschedule dates are as follows:
Harrison Department (Boone County) arraignments:
Original Date: First Continued Date: New Arraignment Date:
March 26 April 16 May 14
April 2 April 23 May 21
April 9 May 7
April 23 May 21
April 30 May 28
Harrison Department (Boone County) trials:
Original Date: First Continued Date: New Trial Date:
March 18 May 6
March 25 April 22, May 27
April 1 May 20
April 8 May 13
April 15 June 3
April 22 May 27
Jasper Department (Newton County) arraignments and trials:
Original Date: First Continued Date: New Arraignment and Trial Dates:
April 6, Arraignments May 4
April 20, Trials May 18
Alpena Department arraignments and trials:
Original Date: First Continued Date: New Arraignment and Trial Date:
April 13 May 11
Marshall Department (Searcy County), arraignments and trials:
Original Date: First Continued Date: New Arraignment and Trial Dates:
March 24, Arraignments April 28 May 26
April 14, Arraignments April 28 May 26
April 28, Arraignments May 26
April 10, Trials July 17
All Small Claims and Civil Trials in each Department currently set for trial prior to May 1 will continue to be rescheduled individually to another trial date by the Clerk of Court. The website — fourthjudicialdistrictcourt.org — will continue to be updated. The website contains the telephone number, mailing, and email address of each Department as well as other relevant information including the procedure for paying citations in each Department. Citations may continue to be paid online at www.myfinepayment.com in all Departments.
“The Court appreciates your patience through this process and apologizes for any inconvenience you experience,” Kirkpatrick said in a statement. “Your safety and the safety of our court personnel are of utmost importance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.