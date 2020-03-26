Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Fred Kirkpatrick has announced that more court dates have been rescheduled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
To comply with the order of the Arkansas Supreme Court delivered March 20, suspending in-person proceedings in Arkansas’ courts to Friday, April 17, the Fourth Judicial District Court postpones the following arraignments and trials (traffic, criminal, civil and small claims until after April 17. Reschedule dates are as follows:
• Harrison Department (Boone County) arraignments (first appearance)
Original Date First Continued Date New Continued Date
March 26 April 16 May 14, 8:30 a.m.
April 2 April 23, 8:30 a.m.
April 9 May 7, 8:30 a.m.
• Harrison Department (Boone County) trials for city and county:
Original Date New Continued Date
March 18 May 6, 9 a.m.
March 25 April 22, 9 a.m.
April 1 May 20, 9 a.m.
April 8 May 13, 9:00 a.m.
April 15 June 3, 9 a.m.
• Jasper Department (Newton County) arraignments (first appearance)
Original Date New Continued Date
April 6 May 4, 9 a.m.
• Alpena Department arraignments and trials:
Original Date New Continued Date
April 13 May 11, 2:00 p.m.
• Marshall Department (Searcy County) arraignments (first appearance)
Original Date New Continued Date
March 24 April 28 9 a.m.
April 14 April 28, 9 a.m.
• Marshall Department (Searcy County) trials:
Original Date New Continued Date
April 10 July 17, 9 a.m.
All small claims and civil trials in each department currently set for trial prior to April 17 will continue to be rescheduled individually to another trial date by the Clerk of Court.
The website — fourthjudicialdistrictcourt.org — will continue to be updated as necessary. The website contains the telephone number, mailing and email address of each department as well as other relevant information including the procedure for paying citations in each department. Citations may continue to be paid online at www.myfinepayment.com in all departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.