Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp issued a ruling earlier this month that state courts may convene hearings in person starting this week, but there are restrictions for those participating.
Kemp’s order states hearings “shall be conducted by video conference; audio conference; or in-person proceedings, at the discretion of the presiding judge. Hearings may be conducted by having the parties, attorneys, and/or witnesses attend, using any combination of video or audio conferences and in-person appearances. Any party to a hearing may object to the type of hearing announced, and that objection shall be ruled upon by the presiding judge. Presently, video conferencing is preferred over audio conferencing and in-person hearings.”
Judges in the 14th Judicial Circuit ordered that anyone entering the courtroom to attend a circuit or district court proceeding in Baxter, Boone, Marion and Newton counties comply with rules that they:
• Cooperate with the screening process.
• Allow the taking of your temperature.
• Answer questions regarding any symptoms and potential exposure.
• Maintain social distancing — a minimum of six feet between people.
• Wear a mask which adequately covers your nose and mouth. All persons shall be responsible for obtaining and bringing their own mask to court proceedings.
A copy of the court order will be placed at the entrance of courtrooms or other rooms where court will be held. District and circuit court clerks will give a copy of the order to anyone filing initial pleadings, as well as attach a copy of the order to all summonses, subpoenas and notices of service. Attorneys will inform clients of the procedure and anyone who brings another person to court with them is required to inform that person of the order. Law enforcement officers are directed to provide a copy of the order to people released on bond or cited and released.
