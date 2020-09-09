The Boone County Health Unit will host a COVID-19 community testing from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the facility on Campus Drive in Harrison.
Health unit administrator Tammi McCutchen said the testing will be a drive-thru event, especially with a possible escalation of cases in Boone County.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health website, Boone County listed 414 total cases on Tuesday, but that number had climbed to 422 by Wednesday with 117 of those cases active.
McCutchen said there will be no out of pocket expenses for the test no matter if the person being tested is showing symptoms or not.
In a press briefing Tuesday, a reporter asked about complaints that people were being charged for tests if they were asymptomatic.
State Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero reiterated something he had told reporters in the past.
“If you come to a local health unit, you can be tested free of charge,” Romero said. “We’ll take your insurance information in case we can charge insurance. But if you cannot pay, there will be no charge. If someone is charging you or if you are being charged, that is not from the local health department.”
McCutchen confirmed that staff at the local health unit will be collecting insurance information if available, but it’s not required and will cost nothing.
McCutchen said local staff are prepared for the possibility of a large turnout for the testing Thursday.
“I hope people are patient with us,” McCutchen said. “We’re not going to turn anyone away.”
McCutchen said that if you are being tested because you are symptomatic, you should avoid contact with other people until the test results are received. She said results typically come back within three to four days. Masks will be required at the testing event.
The health unit is located at 1622 Campus Drive in Harrison east of the North Arkansas College South Campus.
