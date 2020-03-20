NORTH LITTLE ROCK— The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM) is warning citizens that there are persons who are impersonating employees of the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) going door to door and offering COVID19 testing in exchange for money and personal information.
ADEM has confirmed that the CDC is not going door to door for testing.
Arkansas residents encountering someone at their door stating they are there to test them for a coronavirus or COVID19 should file a consumer complaint with the Arkansas Attorney General's office. Visit http://arkansasag.gov/forms/file-a-consumer-complaint/ to download a consumer complaint form or call (501) 682-2007 or 1-800-482-8982.
