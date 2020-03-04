EDITOR’S NOTE: This is fifth in a series of stories dedicated to recipients of the Jack Williams Award for First Responders, which will be presented at a ceremony Monday night, March 9.
The American Legion Allen-McKinney Post 44 of Harrison will host the 3rd Annual Jack Williams Award for First Responders to recognize and honor local first responders who have exceeded the duty requirements expected of his or her position and have demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement.
For the purposes of the award, “First Responders” include any living, active, full-time, paid law enforcement officer, dispatcher, certified firefighter or EMT/paramedic who is also a member of the Harrison Police Department, the Harrison Fire Department, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas State Police Troop I, the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Emergency Medical Services or be a Boone County volunteer firefighter.
Boone County Fire Coordinator and former Cottonwood Volunteer Fire Chief Tommy Creamer was nominated for the award.
Creamer was born and raised in Boone County. He graduated from Bergman High School in 1972. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree from The School of the Ozarks and his master’s degree from Arkansas State University.
Creamer and his wife, Elizabeth, and have two daughters, Chris Black and Amanda Creamer, and two granddaughters, Leyna and Sage Black.
Creamer taught Agriculture at Bergman from 1977 thru 1987. He taught Agriculture at North Ark College from 1978 thru 1992. He owned and operated a woodworking business from 1987 until 2009.
In 2008 he was elected as Boone County treasurer and served there until he retired in 2019
Tommy Creamer is a firefighter and board member with the Cottonwood Rural Fire Department. He has been a firefighter since the fire department was organized in April of 1987.
Creamer was elected as fire chief in 1996 and served in that position until Dec. 31, 2018. As chief he was fortunate to receive several grants for the department from FEMA, Arkansas Forestry Commission, Arkansas Community Improvement and Rural Fire Protection Resource Conservation and Development Program.
Cottonwood was the first Rural Fire Department to receive a Class 5 rating from ISO and was also recognized as a Firewise Community in 2007.
Creamer served as the Boone County Fire Coordinator from 2002 until 2009 and has been reappointed to that position again as of Jan. 1.
The ceremony will be held in the Durand Center at Crockett Tower on Monday, March 9. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6:30
Tickets are $15 and are available at Hudson's Supermarket, Clay Maxey Ford and Tempo Fire and Security.
You can also visit https://bcwma01.wixsite.com/mysite to buy tickets online. Tickets will also be available at the door that night.
