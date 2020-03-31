NEWTON COUNTY — A combination of good weather, spring break and people weary of sheltering in place apparently drove visitors to the Buffalo National River and Newton County last week. This would be regarded as good news for the local economy, but at this time when the coronavirus pandemic is calling for social distancing and other protocols to prevent the disease from spreading, county residents are sounding an alarm.
Social networking on Facebook is rampant with messages about the situation that occurred over the weekend.
"The influx of tourist to our county is bringing unnecessary and potentially detrimental health risks to Newton County. We are very limited on places to shop, and it will only take ONE COVID-19 infected person to devastate Newton County. People are coming from “hot spots” around Arkansas and the United States. We need to do what the State of Florida is doing by keeping people out. As of now Newton County has zero case of COVID-19. However, if the influx of people continues, it will be just a matter of time before it deviates our county," posted Kim Mefford of Jasper.
Her husband is Jamie Mefford, District 1 justice of the peace. Her post noted that he has been in contact with the Newton County Judge Warren Campbell to see if he or if the Newton County Quorum Court have the power to shut the county down. "Jamie has also been in contact with Senator Breanne Davis about this situation. He also has been in contact with the Superintendent of the Buffalo National River to see if he can help. The Superintendent was very open to suggestions. He also stated his office has been made aware of the over crowing at the various places in the park and that people were not abiding by the social distancing rules. The Park Service is monitoring the situation closely."
The Buffalo National River sent out this message stating that "beginning Monday, March 30, overnight stays in designated park campgrounds are being suspended and these areas are temporarily transitioning to day use only, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. This additional modification to park operations is in response to the latest guidance from the U.S. Public Health Service, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state health officials in support of slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Following CDC guidance, NPS Public Health Service Officers recommends that everyone should take the following routine precautions:
• Avoid close contact with sick people.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
• As always, it is especially important to clean hands after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.
• Wash with soap and water to destroy the virus. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.
• While an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%–95% alcohol can be used, it’s best to reserve those resources for work locations where soap and water are not readily available.
If your hands are visibly dirty, soap and water should be used rather than hand sanitizer.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. Regular household cleaners will destroy the virus.
• Most importantly, stay home when you are sick in order to avoid exposing others.
Bill Bowden, writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, reported on activities on the river last Thursday. He contacted several canoe outfitters who explained they were working to stagger the number of people launching boats at the same time and some outfitters are spraying boats with disinfectant and rotating them.
He noted, while many businesses are closed because of the pandemic, Americans have been encouraged to get outside and get some exercise. But three of America’s best-known national parks — Yellowstone, Grand Teton and the Great Smoky Mountains — have been closed to help prevent crowding and the spread of the coronavirus, according to the National Park Service.
Jasper Mayor Jan Larson said she is concerned about visitors coming into town and not following the recommended protocols. She said while local restaurants are providing carry-out service only, people are congregating in close proximity to one another on the sidewalks and public areas.
The Newton County Quorum Court regularly meets the first Monday of the month, but canceled the Monday, April 6, meeting. It is scheduled to meet next on May 4.
