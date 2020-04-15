In need of something to read or watch to keep yourself occupied while staying at home?
The libraries in Berryville, Eureka Springs and Green Forest can help! Books, movies, video games,
albums, magazines and more are available to borrow from the libraries using curbside service. Curbside service is now available Monday through Thursday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The libraries are committed to doing their part to keep our patrons, staff, and communities as healthy as
possible during the public emergency caused by the COVID-19 virus. “It is a great benefit that our
libraries are providing this service,” said Dr. Tyson Burden, a member of the Eureka Springs Carnegie
Public Library Board. “The number one thing as a community we need for people to do is to stay at home.
Everyone inside their home reading a book is doing exactly what we should be doing. Without materials
to read or watch, though, it can be hard to keep one’s mind occupied, and then we could see people start
to take more trips outside of their homes for any number of reasons. That is a problem.”
The libraries have developed a thorough protocol for handling materials during this pandemic. This protocol involves a three to seven-day quarantine of all returned items followed by a disinfection procedure before an item can be placed back into circulation. Patrons are encouraged not to return items if they are feeling ill.
Dr. Burden has reviewed all the Carroll County libraries polices and procedures in relation to COVID-19.
“After intensive review of our libraries’ policies, guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, and the medical and scientific literature, I find our library policies to be in accordance with
current scientific understandings. Our library policies and procedures are more than adequate to keep our
staff and patrons safe based on our current knowledge of this virus.”
The Carroll County Library Board has committed to keeping the libraries providing as many services as
deemed safe and responsible to do throughout this emergency. “I have heard from many about how
grateful they are that the public libraries are doing what they can during these difficult times,” said Anita
Engert, President of the Carroll County Library Board. The Board acknowledges, though, that under
certain conditions one or more of the libraries may need to stop its curbside operations. The availability of
cleaning supplies is one potentially limiting factor.
“The directors have reported they have enough cleaning supplies on hand to last for two more weeks of
curbside service,” Ms. Engert shared. “If they cannot ensure that they will be able to purchase an adequate
amount of additional cleaning supplies, the libraries will have to stop offering curbside service around April 24.”
For information about how you can borrow library items using curbside service, call or email your local
library.
Berryville: 870-423-2323, info@berryvillelibrary.org
Eureka Springs: 479-253-8754 info@eurekalibrary.org
Green Forest: 870-438-6700, info@greenforestlibrary.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.