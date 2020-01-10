The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce announced that the Dale Carnegie Course: Effective Communications & Human Relations will be held each Monday for 12 weeks from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning Monday, Feb. 3. (Students can miss up to two classes and still receive the certificate.)
But the deadline to enroll is Monday, Jan. 20. The class location is 1515 Pioneer Drive. The price is $1,525 with group discounts available.
The areas of focus are:
• Improve interpersonal skills
• Communicate more effectively
• Develop Leadership Abilities
• Sell ideas
• Reduce stress and worry
• Increase self-confidence
Visit https://www.dalecarnegie.com/en/courses/effective-communications?region=unitedStates&state=AR to register. For questions contact Jordan Huckeba at (479) 715-9578 or email Jordan.huckeba@dalecarnegie.com for additional information.
