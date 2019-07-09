Service officers with Chapter 6, Harrison DAV, will be available to help local area veterans on site at the Boone County Library in Harrison each Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Service officers will now be available to assist veterans from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Searcy County Veterans Memorial Hall (108 Noah Horton Memorial Drive) in Marshall.
Officers are available to answer questions and give aid to veterans and their families. Please be sure to bring DD Form 214 and any correspondence from doctors, military records, VA records that you already possess to make it easier for the officers to assist you.
Other times outside these scheduled times can be arranged by individuals when necessary.
For those who would like to attend a DAV meeting, the Chapter 6 monthly meeting is held at noon the third Tuesday of each month at the Western Sizzlin in Harrison, with fellowship from 11 a.m. to noon.
