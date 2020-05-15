Decoration Day service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 24, at White Church Cemetery.
A short, outside service will be held with a potluck dinner on the grounds. Social distancing will be practiced.
White Church Cemetery is supported by donations which help pay for seasonal mowing and cemetery upkeep.
Anyone wanting to make a donation can make a deposit to the White Church Cemetery fund at Anstaff Bank.
