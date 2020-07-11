The Diamond City Community Center will be open beginning Monday, July 13 to provide a cooling center for those needing to escape the heat. The mayor and members of the volunteer corps have developed the following guidelines to safely operate the cooling center during times of extreme heat. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on days that have a heat index of 90 degrees or higher.
Facility safety actions: You may not enter if you have a cough, fever or are under quarantine or isolation orders. All staff and visitors are required to wear masks (masks will be made available at the center) or cloth face covering while in the center. Maintain a 6 foot distance from one another at the center.
The center can safely house 30 people. You will be required to sign in.
Staff will advise anyone who is not following the rules regarding masks or face coverings.
Visitors who are ill or following quarantine orders are not to enter the center.
With the exception of members of the same household or family, all visitors must keep a six foot distance from each other.
Visitors will have access to hand sanitizer, soap and water within the facility. Please wash or sanitize hands frequently, including upon entry and exit of the facility.
Visitors may bring their own food and beverages and food deliveries are allowed. Food or beverages cannot be stored at the facility. Sharing of meals with those other than family members or those from the same household is not permitted.
If you are able to help out at the center or wish to donate a fan, please call 870-422-7212. A limited number of fans may be available for those in need. Please contact City Hall for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.