The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil water order for Diamond City.
It was put into effect Feb. 3 at 11:31 a.m. due to a water line break. The order is for the entire water system.
Under the “Boil Water” Notice, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.
This notice will be lifted by the Department of Health when two sets of bacteriological samples indicate that the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.
