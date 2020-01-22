Harrison firefighters were dispatched to a fuel spill at Casey’s on Highway 65 North about 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Harrison Fire Chief Marc Lowery said a customer pumping fuel left the pump while fueling was in progress and the safety mechanism on the pump didn’t work, causing fuel to be dispensed after the tank was filled.
Officials say the spill wasn’t a major one, but it could have been avoided.
“They shouldn’t leave their pumps unattended,” Lowery said.
The Allstate Insurance Company offers some tips for staying safe while pumping fuel.
• Never leave the pump unattended while pumping fuel. Most fuel pumps have a safety mechanism that shuts off the flow of fuel when the tank is full, but there could be a problem with the pump or even your vehicle. It could lead to a large spill and that could get expensive, not to mention the fact that fuel will get all over the side of your vehicle.
• Don’t ever put fuel in a vehicle while it’s running. It can cause the check engine light to come on.
• Stay off your cell phone while pumping fuel. That will keep you more aware of what’s going on around you and might help divert a problem or other accident.
• Only put fuel in approved containers. Unapproved containers generally aren’t designed to stand up to the harsh chemical that fuel actually is. In addition, don’t overfill containers, even ones that are approved.
• Don’t run your vehicle too low on fuel. It can be harmful to the fuel pump that is lubricated and cooled by the fuel itself. It can also help you avoid stopping at a fuel station that might not be completely safe.
