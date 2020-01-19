The annual Chili Cookoff & Bingo event to benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates of North Arkansas, or CASA, is set for Saturday, Feb. 22, and the organization’s board of directors is hoping for help from the community once again.
It is the only fundraiser for the non-profit agency that supports and helps guide children through the foster care and juvenile/family court system.
With the advent of the arrest of the former agency director on allegations of misuse of agency money, the CASA board is coming back from financial problems.
Kerrie Szabo with the agency told board members she is “accidentally” in charge of organizing the event because she had been heavily involved in it last year.
“I am, by no means, telling you guys I know what I’m doing,” Szabo joked.
Szabo said they are seeking teams for the cookoff, prizes for bingo, donated baked goods to be sold and any other donations possible.
Sponsorships are at three levels.
The “Spicy” level sponsor at $250 receives six free tickets for the event, extra-large booth space, priority announcement during the event, priority listing on the sponsorship banner, Facebook posts/promotions announcing the contribution and free team entry for the cookoff.
The “Hot” level sponsor at $150 receives four event tickets, listing on the team banner, announcement as sponsor during the event and free team entry for the cookoff.
The “Mild” level sponsor at $100 will be listed on the team banner, announced as a sponsor during the event and receive free team entry for the cookoff.
The event will be held at the Northwest Arkansas District Fairgrounds from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Tickets are $5.
For more information or to register a team, visit www.casaofna.org or call (870) 204-5489.
