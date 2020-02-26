LITTLE ROCK — Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of late Civil Rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will make a rare appearance following a non-violence festival scheduled for early April in Harrison, a press release said.
The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, will host the 2020 MLK Commemorative Vigil and Beloved Community Heritage Festival from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at the Durand Center at Crockett Tower in downtown Harrison.
There is no charge to attend the event, but people are strongly encouraged to visit amlkc.eventbrite.com to pre-register. There will be free meals for the community and a prize to the individual who brings the oldest obituary. The heritage festival will also include cultural presentations and educational workshops.
Dr. Bernice King will speak at 6 p.m. about the “Six Principles of Nonviolence.” A vigil and community festival honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will precede her keynote presentation. The community festival will feature presentations from youth from Harrison and Northwest Arkansas.
“The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission has received a lot of interest in this event,” commission director Dushun Scarborough said. “I am proud to once again work with the mayor, the city of Harrison and the Harrison Task Force on Race Relations to host this monumental event in Northwest Arkansas.”
“This is the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission’s third event in Harrison,” Scarborough continued. “We started in 2012 with the city’s first African American history program. We were invited back in the Spring of 2014 by popular demand. We hosted a two-day event which included a youth conference. City, state and local elected officials, dignitaries joined hundreds of youth from across the state to participate in the MLK Peace March. We hosted the annual MLK Commemorative Vigil, and symbolically “buried” racism. The two-day event featured a tribute to The Beatles and their impact on music and contribution to the Civil Rights movement by refusing to play concerts in segregated concert venues.”
Scarborough said youth groups, schools and civic organizations from across the state have already confirmed to attend and participate as this will be a once in a lifetime moment to hear Dr. Bernice King speak.
“To think, we’ll be one generation away from Dr. King, a great man who changed history through his commitment to promote peace, racial healing, and nonviolence,” Scarborough said. “Working closely with Dr. Bernice King, I believe she feels it is important to come to Harrison and assist in the commission’s ‘work’ to promote racial healing and understanding.”
Dr. Bernice King is a global thought leader, orator, peace advocate and chief executive officer of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center), which was founded by her mother, Coretta Scott King, in 1968. She was appointed CEO of The King Center in January 2012 by the Board of Trustees. From this position, the same one once held by her mother, this transformative leader steadfastly continues her efforts to advance her parents’ legacy of Kingian Nonviolence, which Dr. King re-branded Nonviolence365™️.
Through her work at The King Center, Dr. Bernice King educates youth and adults about the nonviolent principles modeled by her parents. In 2012, she implemented the Camp N.O.W. Leadership Academy which has engaged youth from New Mexico, South Carolina, Michigan, Alabama, and as far away as the Island of Cyprus. Because of the impact the camp, now called Camp NOW, had on their lives, youth from Cyprus returned two years in a row.
She spearheaded the “Let Freedom Ring and Call to Action” event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington and her father’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech. This global event included then President Obama, former Presidents Clinton and Carter, and members of Congress, as well as many other international leaders, dignitaries and entertainers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.