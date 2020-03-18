North Arkansas Regional Medical Center has announced it will operate a drive-thru viral screening clinic on the parking lot outside the NARMC Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North.
The goal of the screening clinic is to provide convenient viral screening services. If you have mild flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough or body aches, this drive-thru clinic will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call (870) 414-4010 before leaving home.
When arriving at the viral screening center, patients will be directed to enter the NARMC Medical Plaza parking lot from Highway 65. They will then be guided to proceed through the drive-thru at the rear of the building. Two lanes will be designated for registration and triage, which will be performed by NARMC personnel. All testing will be performed in the patient’s vehicle. Those in need of a flu test will be instructed on next steps. If a COVID-19 test is indicated, patients will be instructed to pull into the lane designated for COVID-19 testing. NARMC will follow Arkansas Department of Health recommendations for testing. Supplies for testing remain limited throughout the state. Please be aware that healthcare workers performing this service will wear personal protective equipment, including a mask, face mask, gloves and gowns.
