The Newton County Sr. Center will host a drive thru fish fry pick up Friday, June 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Donations only!
Drive through the parking lot and stop at the kitchen door. Meal includes 3 pieces of hand breaded catfish or chicken strips, coleslaw, pinto beans, jalapeno cheddar cornbread, pickled green tomatoes and cool summer apple salad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.