Bryan Marshall, Harrison city street superintendent, is asking the public to be cautious next week while the department works at Cottonwood Road and Highway 43.
Marshall said workers are scheduled to replace curbing that has been damaged over the years as trucks run over it, especially turning back toward Highway 65.
Even though Highway 43 is a state highway, the city is taking on the project to help out local traffic. The intersection is a busy one, Marshall said.
Marshall asked that drivers consider an alternate route next week. If that’s not possible, he asked that drivers use caution while workers are doing the job.
He said the work could take all week next week, weather permitting. He said work is scheduled to begin Monday.
